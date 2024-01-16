Out and About in West Cork

13/18

Richard Lee, Mark Dunlea, Brendan Buckley and Margaret O'Donovan were at the Station House fundraising campaign's Christmas Tree recycling and model show day on Sunday last. The exhibition featured this scratchbuilt C Class locomotive and 3D printed Bandon Tank 464, which sits atop model 464. Right: Ready for the Rossmore Variety Show ’24 in aid of Cancer Connect, Palliative Care, KCDA and Kilmeen GAA, were (back) Ryan Collins, Darren Scannell, Tadhg O’Brien and Jonathan Deasy and (front) James Scannell and Mark Keohane. The show takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and also on Friday January 19th and Saturday January 20th. (Photos: Andy Gibson & Martin Walsh)