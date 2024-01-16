Out and About in West Cork

Nora Moyles and her mum Emily Fitzgerald from Ardfield were in Asna Square in Clonakilty last Saturday evening for the weekly candlelit vigil for the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Izzy Smith (left) and Olivia Roycroft from Ahiohill were at the Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rory Horgan from Belrose, Enniskeane, in the wheel of a John Deere 145R at the Kilbrittain Autism tractor run. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sports journalist Denis Hurley from Upton with his sons Johnny (left) and Aaron and his father Jim, who lives in Kilbrittain pictured at the at the Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
John Harrington from Ballinhassig with his grandson Aaron Harrington. (Photo: David Patterson)
Don and Ella Coakley from Clonakilty in a Ford 6600 seen at the Kilbrittain, passing through Timoleague. Proceeds of the run will go towards a state-of-the-art residential centre for autistic adults on the outskirts of Dunmanway. (Photo: David Patterson)
Liam O'Driscoll from Kilbrittain was the winner of the reversible senior class at the Macroom ploughing with his Massey Ferguson 5711. (Photo: David Patterson)
Carmel Lehane from Clondrohid with Ellen Delaney from Ballinagree and Brid Kelleher from Clondrohid were serving refreshments at the match. (Photo: David Patterson)
Paudie O'Sullivan and Darragh Madden from Crookstown with Jerry from Kerry and horses Larry and Elton John at the ploughing. (Photo: David Patterson)
Eileen Hourihane, Skibbereen; Liza O'Driscoll, Castletownshend with Karen and Aishling Connolly and Caoilainn O'Regan from Ballydehob were at Lough Hyne for the Mná ag Snamh event in aid of West Cork Women Against Violence's Beacon project on Nollaig na mBan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Isla O'Driscoll and Tommy Collins from Ballineen were at the children's toy run from the GAA ground to Beda Community Hall. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Conan Hurley from Dunmanway taking part in the children's toy run in Ballineen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Richard Lee, Mark Dunlea, Brendan Buckley and Margaret O'Donovan were at the Station House fundraising campaign's Christmas Tree recycling and model show day on Sunday last. The exhibition featured this scratchbuilt C Class locomotive and 3D printed Bandon Tank 464, which sits atop model 464. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Alice Cooper from Courtmacsherry with her horse, Merlin, at the charity fundraiser at Tullineaskey Equestrian Centre near Clonakilty in aid of Lisheens House and Cancer Connect. last weekend. (Photo: Gearoid Holland).
At the Robert’s Cove vintage day were Maurice Aherne, Belgooly with Fr James McSweeney and Paddy Foott from Carrigaline. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Denis Ryan, Innishannon, next to his David Brown 996 vintage tractor, at the Roberts Cove vintage day. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Pretty in pink for the Rossmore Variety Show ’24 in aid of Cancer Connect, Palliative Care, KCDA and Kilmeen GAA, were (back) Ryan Collins, Darren Scannell, Tadhg O’Brien and Jonathan Deasy and (front) James Scannell and Mark Keohane. The show took place last Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will also run on Friday January 19th and Saturday January 20th. (Photo: Martin Walsh)