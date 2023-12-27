News

Out and About in West Cork

December 27th, 2023 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Santa and Mrs Claus with their elf arrived in Raheen, arriving on their Water Sleigh. Unfortunately, due to tidal conditions the Sleigh ran aground leaving the passengers stranded. A temporary jetty was quickly made up with fish boxes and the Claus party finally reached the shore to meet the crowds of waiting children. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

Playing with the Drinagh Co-Op milk churns before the annual Tractor Run in Drinagh were Ríona Young, Aoibheann O’Donovan with Lily and Niamh Coll. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Enjoying Nathan Carter at Bandon GAA pavilion were Sinead Roberts and Julie Hunnybell. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Linda Hogan and Nicole Sheridan at the Nathan Carter Christmas concert in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Sisters Emma (left) and Sarah Madden from Barryroe at the crib in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Barryroe. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

David, Darragh, and Lorcan O’Neill from Ballineen driving an Atkins Machinery Kubota M7-173 at the Ahiohill Christmas lights tractor run. Proceeds went to Dr Jason van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: David Patterson)

