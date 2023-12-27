News Out and About in West Cork December 27th, 2023 8:00 PM By Southern Star Team

Santa and Mrs Claus with their elf arrived in Raheen, arriving on their Water Sleigh. Unfortunately, due to tidal conditions the Sleigh ran aground leaving the passengers stranded. A temporary jetty was quickly made up with fish boxes and the Claus party finally reached the shore to meet the crowds of waiting children. (Photo: Andrew Harris)