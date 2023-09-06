Out and About in West Cork

Olivia and Nicola Donoghue from Bandon with their puppy ‘Millie’ at the Glasslyn Vets puppy party. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the event was ‘Blue’ from Enniskeane. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Thomas and Zara Herlihy with their pony ‘Bubbles’ at the recent Rosscarbery Horse Fair. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Judges at the fancy dress parade at Timoleague Harvest Festival were, from left: Mona McCarthy, Dunmanway; Eileen Scannell, Ballineen and Cllr Deirdre Kelly, Dunmanway. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the meeting in Clonakilty which addressed the nitrates derogation issue for farmers, organised by Senator Tim Lombard, were dairy farmer Tom Griffin, and beef and
tillage farmer, John Michael Foley, both from Timoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Marking Ukrainian Independence Day at the O’Donovan Rossa GAA Club in Skibbereen were Alex, Tetiana, Sofia and Alexandra. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At Kinsale Community School’s picnic tables to help raise funds for Down Syndrome Cork were Fergal McCarthy, school principal, with Adrian Normanton; Deirdre Fitzgibbon and Emily Manning from Down Syndrome Cork and first year pupil Grace Jackson. The tables were made by Adrian who has completed nine fund-raising Tour De Munsters. (Photo: John Allen)
Irene Kingston from Dunmanway (left) and Dorothy Draper from Clonakilty with ‘Bailey’ at the Pet Church Service and Harvest Thanksgiving on the beach in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sinead O’Mahony from Clonakilty and her dog ‘Dino’ at the service. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Isobel and Irene Deasy from Timoleague at the Timoleague Harvest Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)