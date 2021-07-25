News

OUT AND ABOUT in West Cork

July 25th, 2021 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

West Cork has enjoyed sizzling temperatures this week. Cooling off in Bantry were Jack and Amy Coughlan from Bantry and Mark Burke from Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Share this article

Last weekend’s Galley Head swim saw participants cover 10km from Red Strand to the Warren. Organisers Steve Cleary, Tony Rafferty, Freya and Geoff Wycherley and Justin Crowley. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Last weekend’s Galley Head swim saw participants cover 10km from Red Strand to the Warren Naomi Roycroft and Carol Ann TImmins from Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Last weekend’s Galley Head swim saw participants cover 10km from Red Strand to the Warren Husband and wife Lorraine and Shaun Hough from Timoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Enjoying the sunshine at Garrettstown were Leon and Ruby O’Flynn. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Having fun at the Warren were Elizabeth, Emily and Isabella Bradshaw from Rosscarbery.

 

After the Galley Head swim in aid of Marymount Hospice and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue were Hetty Walsh, Clonakilty and Jane O’Donovan, Ballineen. (Photo :Andy Gibson)

 

Edwin Brazier, Cork; Diarmuid Scannell, Ardfield; Joanne Horgan, Ballincollig and Hans Winkelman, Castlefreke. (Photo :Andy Gibson)

 

Cousins Nela and Ellie Long search for small fish in the clear waters of Bantry Bay.

 

Crab fishing in Bantry were Callum and Luke Enright from Leap.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.