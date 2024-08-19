Out and About in West Cork

Anna Callanan (centre), proudly presenting her presidential medal as she celebrates her 103rd birthday, with Sheelagh Broderick, HSE Health Promotion (left), and Mary Nolan, director of nursing at Clonakilty Community Hospital. (Photo: Anna Groniecka)
Christopher, Alex (3) and Cian (5) McSweeney enjoying the Saturday night fireworks at Schull Regatta. (Photos: Andrew Harris)
Below: Ciara Coughlan holding up the Andy Scannell Cup at her Castlehaven Cúl Camp, with James McCarthy, former Castlehaven manager. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
At the reunion for the Leaving Cert class of 1984 at the Convent of Mercy in Kinsale were Maeve Hurley, Padraig Fitzgerald and Geraldine O’Sullivan. (Photo: John Allen)
Fiadh O'Hea and Evie Burke at the annual Sandscove fishing competion at Ardfield. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the official opening of the Timoleague Harvest Festival on Sunday evening last were Róisín Sexton, Shannon Vale, Clonakilty; Leanne O’Leary, Enniskeane and Shona Cavanagh, Ardfield. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Former Souther Star journalist Leo McMahon, Carrigaline, with Gerald O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry crossing Broadstrand during the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk on Sunday with the RNLB Val Adnams in the background. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Conor Moylan (2) enjoying his face painting at the Schull Regatta. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Cllr Caroline Cronin and Rebecca Barrett at the 'parade of boats' to mark the Fastnet Rock's 120th anniversary, which was organised by Mark O'Reilly of Wet and Wild Tours.
Author Caragh Bell and Declan McCarthy of Skibbereen Arts Festival who launched Caragh's latest novel Fortuna at the Corner Bar in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the unveiling of the new signs declaring the park at Shannonvale as 'Uisce Éireann' park were members of the local committee who are campaign for the utility, Irish Water, to do something about the state of their local park. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the 'Parade of Boats' to the Fastnet in Crookhaven last weekend, to mark the Rock's 120th birthday, were Cllrs Joe Carroll and Caroline Cronin, Deputy Michael Collins, and parade organiser Mark O'Reilly of Wet and Wild Tours. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Skibbereen author Caragh Bell pictured with her parents Ann and John Bell, brother Ian and sister Louise at the launch of her latest novel Fortuna at the Corner Bar in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Clean Water Clonakilty committee members Alan Dromey, Barry O'Mahony and Evie Nevin. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sadhbh Marron, Emma McLoughlin, Therese Hegarty and Pamela Barry enjoying some time together watching the soccer final at the Schull Regatta. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Con O'Sullivan with his sons Alfie (6) and Harry (3) watching the soccer at the Schull Regatta. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Sisters Isla and Tírna Stephenson from Bantry who were supporting their dad Tony in the Leap Fitpit Challenge at the family fun day at Kilmacabea GAA grounds last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Norwegian cruise ship Nautica arrived into Bantry last Thursday with a total of 1,100 passengers and crew on board. Passengers disembarked to enjoy trips to Killarney, the Beara peninsula and to spend some time in Bantry. (Photo: Evan Doak)
On the completion of yet another very successful week of water safety classes on Bantry strand were (from left) Noelle O’Leary (local coordinator Water Safely Ireland), Ellen O’Flynn (head instructor, WSI), Daniel O’Leary and Toby Campbell (Bisra), Ciara Galvin and Larissa Farr (WSI instructors) and Ciaran Seawright (examiner, WSI)
Daniel Copithorne was the winner of the Greasy Pole competition on Saturday evening during the events of the 140th Schull Regatta.
Darren Hobbs (Crosshaven), Josh Pinkham (Clonakilty), Orla Callender (Dublin) and Johnny Lingwood (Baltimore) taking part in the Tri na Móna at Tragumna and which was organised by the West Cork Triathlon Club. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The O’Donovan Rossa U7 footballers who played a blitz in Dunmanway recently were (back, from left) Adam Sweetnam, Tommy Haigh, Cian O’Mahony, Charlie O’Neill and Michael Walsh. Front (from left) Zac Collins, Cayden O’Donovan, Leon Croston, Barra O’Mahony, Luca McCarthy and Seanie O’Neill.
Faye and Sadhbh Lyons from Cork City with their cousin Fionn O’Driscoll from Caheragh with ringmaster Marion Fossett when they visited the circus in Skibbereen.
Pamela Deasy (lifeboat press officer) with Mary Jacinta Casey (volunteer) at a coffee morning held recently at Casey's Bar in Glandore and which was organised by Mary Jacinta and her brothers Lawrence and Patrick. The sum of €4,225 was raised on the day for the RNLI.
Isabel Quinn and Alisha Cronin ready to enjoy the Coláiste Na Toirbhirte debs. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Morgan Thomson and Ricky Shanahan at the Hamilton High School grads. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Keelin Murphy from Sherkin Island and Claire O'Mahony from Castlehaven at the Skibbereen Community School’s debs ball. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Robbie and Danny O’Callaghan with their medals for winning the best fisherman’s knot at Castletownbere Festival of the Sea. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Hailey O’Sullivan enjoying the Festival of the Sea in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Noel O’Sullivan, fisherman of the year, with his mum Margaret O’Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
At the launch of the Beara AC 5 Mile Autumn Race Series were (from left) Mark Gallagher from Eyeries, Gerard Harrington from Glengarriff, Carol Hurley, a representative for Bere Island, and Rachel Southgate from Allihies.
Clonakilty Tennis Club junior members, Leah and Colm Deasy, who were successful in the recent Argideen tennis junior day.
Lyre Rovers recently made cheque presentations to Cancer Connect and Knockskeagh National School. At the event were (from left) Mervyn Coombes, Sean O'Donovan, (Cancer Connect), Adrian McCarthy (vice principal, Knockskeagh NS) and Michael Hegarty (Lyre Rovers FC).
Millie Condon with her Ballinascarthy fan club who travelled to Croke Park for the All-Ireland senior camogie final.
Maryam Hickey and Chloe Stam from Ballydehob at the Skibbereen Community School’s debs ball. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Local entrepreneurs (from left): Iga Fracek, Sophie O’Mahony and Peaches O’Keeffe were recently seen displaying their jewellery in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Michelle Lynch from Ardfield with her children Stevie and Oisin and her mum Ann Freeney, from Mayo, enjoying a picnic in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Siobhan Cronin and Blanaid O'Regan ready to start their swim at Keelbeg Pier where about 200 swimmers recently took to the water in support of the Union Hall RNLI. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
The RNLI station on Keelbeg Pier celebrated its 10th anniversary last weekend and to bless the station, the RNLI boat and all the other boats at the pier, a service was held where Fr Bernard Cotter, Fr Terry O’Donovan and Dean Cliff Jeffers carried out the proceedings with a large crowd of followers and well-wishers in attendance. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Michaela Cronin and Clara Grey posing for a photo with Nicola Tuthill at a special welcoming ceremony which was organised for Nicola to mark her outstanding achievement in the hammer event at the Olympics.
Mayor of Clonakilty Eileen Sheppard with six presidents of Clonakilty Golf Club, Neil Whelton, Jim Murphy, Tony Duffy, John O’Mahony, Tim Goulding and Gerard Deegan.
The Ballingeary Pipe Band brought tradition and resonance to the Schull Regatta last Sunday. The pipe band tradition lives on strongly in Ballingeary and is being passed on from generation to generation and includes Gary Hurley and his grandson Darragh Hurley, aged 10. The Ballingeary Pipe Band has been playing at Schull Regatta since 1928 when the band members and families used to travel to Schull in an open lorry. Schull Regatta remains a prestigious date on the band’s calendar almost 100 years later. Back (from left) Dan Lucey, Gary Hurley, Seamus Quill, Eddie Atwell, Páidí Ó hArgáin, Donal Cronin and Denis O’Leary. Front (from left) Mary Harrington, Gobnait O’Leary, Máirín Uí Thuama and Darragh Hurley.
Oisin (11) and Mary Kelleher from Macroom at the end of the 2024 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle which was held on Patricks Hill, Cork City last Sunday. Cyclists completed the epic four-day, 600 km route across Munster raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and were joined by cycling legend Sean Kelly. (Photo: Diane Cusack)
Johanna and James from Owenahicha with the Olympic double skull they built during the sandcastle competition which was held on the Warren strand, Rosscarbery.
The Crookhaven Harbour Sailing Club announced that the annual ladies lunch, hosted at Nottage’s Restaurant in Crookhaven in July, was a resounding success which raised €3,450 from the raffle. The proceeds from the raffle have been donated to the Baltimore Lifeboats RNLI, which is a cause close to the hearts of many. At the presentation were (from left) Anne Hegarty, Declan Tiernan (chairman, RNLI Baltimore), Susan Nathan and Amy Murray.
Giving it their all in the sack race were Albie O’Sullivan, Jamie O'Callaghan, Jude Wilson, Cian O'Connell, Theo O'Callaghan, Darragh Sheehan and Abigail Sheehan.
Country music star Jack Keogh from County Wicklow with Eileen Crowley at the Togher Sports celebrations.
Nellie and Kay Crowley.
Naoise, Eibhlin and Saidbh Hurley with Catriona Murphy.
Alex and Luke Mahoney.
Karen O'Sullivan with her older sister Ciara, who won an All-Ireland camogie medal last Sunday in Croke Park after Cork defeated Galway.
Some of the girls from Bandon camogie club who travelled by coach to Dublin for the All-Ireland camogie finals at Croke Park last Sunday where Cork was successful in both the intermediate and senior finals.
The crew on the shout out were (from left) Sean O’Sullivan, Dave Fenton, Dean Hegarty, Carl Cronin and David O’Donovan.
The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat, the Annette Hutton, rounding the Ardnakinna Lighthouse at the mouth of Castletownbere harbour.
Over 38 boats took part in the Fastnet Commemorative Cruise which marked 120 years of the famous lighthouse and which was also a fundraiser in aid of the Lives Lost At Sea charity.
The Thames river has always been important to Katherine McCarthy as she rowed on it as a young graduate, ran an ultra-marathon on the tow path beside it and has now swam a marathon in it.
Joey Hurley (13) with RNLI crew Lenny Fourie, Mariusz Zarzeczny, Gareth John and Olivia Keating at Summercove, Kinsale at the start of his Duathlon for Des challenge. (Photo: John Allen)
Joey Hurley with his parents Mark Hurley and Marion Gabriel on the slipway at Summercove in Kinsale at the start of Joey’s duathlon challenge. (Photo: John Allen)
Andrew Cast from Kinsale took his daughter Saraya and their dog Pearl along for the ride on his steam engine at the Moynalty Steam Threshing Festival which took place last weekend in County Meath. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Josephine Deasy and Catherine Buckley at the Leaving Cert class of 1984 Convent of Mercy reunion which was held last weekend at Hamlets. (Photo: John Allen)
Raymond Higgins from Passage West was presented with first place in the Bord Bia seven-a-day, best in season fruit and veg basket competition, with (from left) Catherine Gallagher (ISA), Angela Jordan (ISA), John Donoghue (Tullamore Show horticulture organiser), Lorcan Bourke, (Bord Bia) Breda Kinnarney (ISA) and Ray Brady at the Bord Bia All-Ireland quality potato championship at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. (Photo: Jeff Harvey)
The Drombeg Céilí Band CCE Dúglas won third place at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil senior céili band competition in Wexford last Sunday. From left: Shane Scanlon, Muireann Hickey, Ciarán French, Maria Carey, Attracta Brady (president, CCE), Donagh McElligott, Eoin Burke, Helen Coughlan, Mairéad Carey, Leah Murphy and Áine Nolan.
Ann Murphy from Lislevane, Eithne Lordan from Clonakilty, Helen Crilly from Clonakilty and Noreen Fleming from the Seven Heads at Broadstarnd, Courmacsherry during the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk last Sunday. The Shannon-class RNLB Val Adnams can be seen in the background. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Rosie Harte, Timoleague and her cousin Ed McCarthy, Skibbereen enjoying the Timoleague Harvest Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the official opening of the Timoleague Harvest Festival were (front, from left) Miriam Hodnett, John O’Sullivan, Sean Deasy and Josephine Kelly. Back (from left) DJ Keohane, Valda Smith and John Walsh. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The winning U15 group from Ballinspittle branch of Comhaltas who won at the All-Ireland Fleadh competition in Wexford are (back, from left) Rosaire Cagney, Muireann Golden, Leah O'Connell, Emma McElwaine, Orla O'Connell, Anna Kelleher, Aine Kearney, Daniel Power, Archie O'Callaghan and Finn Harris. Middle (from left) Blaithin Collins, Roisin Ward, Fionan Ward, Katie Crowley, Niamh Seymour, Claire Curtin and Elle Murphy. Front (from left) Eilish Seymour, Aoife Crowley, Lucy Cronin and Ross Collins.