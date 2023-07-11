OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

IN THE MOOD: Revellers enjoy the musical entertainment outside O’Donovan’s Hotel during the Clonakilty Old Time Fair and South of Ireland Band Championships which took place in the town last weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Clonakilty Library Knitting Group showed some of their work in a stunning display of novelty knits at the Dunmanway Show. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Garda Liam Lane and Supt Niall Crowley at the plaque unveiling to mark the 100th annversary. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the event marking the 100th anniversary of An Garda Síochána arriving in the village of Timoleague were Lorraine O’Mahony, Mary Cullinane, Beibhinn, Tara, Bronagh, Alan, and Saoirse O’Mahony from Ballinspittle. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Taking a step back in time at the Old time fair at Clonakilty were Patricia O’Donovan and Roisín Cronin. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Clonakilty ladies Gwen Lynch (left) and Cait O’Sullivan dressed in costume for the Old Time fair. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Enjoying a day at the beach at Garrylucas were Bandon girls Reagan Fay, Sarah Buckley, and Roisín Donegan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Tommy Tiernan gig at Live at the Marquee were Dave Linnane, Diane Lane and Finn O’Regan from Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
A Zetor 4712 followed by a Zetor 4511 taking part in the Caheragh tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was in aid of the three parish primary schools and Bright Beginnings crèche. (Photo: David Patterson)
Eoin Hurley and Michael Daly from Dunmanway who attended the farm walk on the dairy farm of Ian Kingston. (Photo: Andy Gibson).
SEEN AND HERD: The farm walk held on the dairy farm of Ian Kingston and family last week. A large crowd attended to hear about Ian’s farm; milk quality; farm profitability, and grass and nutrient management. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
‘Supreme Sunshine’, driven by Oisin Quill, a winner at the recent Dunmanway Harness racing. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Watching the racing were visitors from Co Clare, Lauren Hamilton, Ellery Hanrahan and Frankie Hamilton. (Photo: Andy Gibson)