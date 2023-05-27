OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

Sixth class pupils from Castletownshend NS Ciara O’Shea, Mary O’Driscoll, Izzy Cahalane, Aoife Courtney, Aoife McCarthy, Lauren O’Callaghan, Kerri McAuliffe and Lilly Bowe entertaining crowds attending a launch by Castlehaven-Myross History Society of a ‘Blue Way’ between two rocks in the harbour named ‘Dominie O’Coilean’ and ‘Red Hugh’s Rock.’ (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Ursula Quinn and Séamus Hayes from Ballinspittle on the lookout balcony at the top of the Old Head of Kinsale lighthouse at the open day last weekend. (Photo: David Creedon)
Phil and Ann-Marie O’Brien, Barryroe, at a health and well-being event held by Clóna Dairies and the National Dairy Council at Dunmore House for West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Orla O’Sullivan, Skibbereen and Anne Weldon, Kinsale, also at the event. (Photo: Alison Miles)
At the first ever inter-county ladies senior football championship game played in West Cork at Ahamilla were Dilly Twohig, Lucy O’Shea and Lola Twohig (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Enjoying the sunshine at Garrettstown were Richard Bradfield from Ballinhassig with his girlfriend Alicia Gonzalez. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Nikita Delgaty and Gemma Hunt in Kinsale. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
A section of the 800-strong crowd which took part in last weekend’s annual Rosscarbery Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar race on Saturday morning in glorious sunshine. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
David Puttnam, who officially opened photographer Kevin O’Farrell’s exhibition ‘Hegarty’s Boatyard - Last Surviving Traditional Wooden Boatyard in Ireland’ at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, Skibbereen with Kevin and Ann Davoren, Uillinn director. (Photo:Anne Minihane)
Cormac Levis, Ballydehob, Ted O’Driscoll and Leo McDermott, Baltimore. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the first ever inter-county ladies senior football championship game played in West Cork at Ahamilla were Sinead Hallahan and her children Derry, Emmy and Matilda O’Donovan
Cork team members and sisters Daire and Eimear Kiely, Valley Rovers. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
