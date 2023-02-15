News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

February 15th, 2023 12:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Shanon O’Gorman from Clonakilty selling her photographs at the Friday market in the town. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

At the christening of baby Joshua Wilmot were parents Kevin Wilmot and Caroline Horgan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At St Patrick’s Church in Bandon for the christening of baby Kyron Prendergast were parents Ashley Moore and Eoin Prendergast. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Mary Hordan and Aoife McSweeney at the recent Carbery Hunt Ball at Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.

Dib Linch from Durrus riding Misty at the recent Bauravilla Cheval.

 

At the recent Bauravilla Cheval were Mags and Darragh Harrington from Colomane, Bantry, with their horse Annie. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Kevin and Clare O’Sullivan from Kilmalooda with daughters Grace and Olivia at the Clogagh ploughing.

 

Dan Joe O'Driscoll and West Cork Ploughing chairman Kieran Keohane at the recent Clogagh Ploughing Match.

 

Pictured at the novice ploughing match in Bandon were, sisters Deirdre and Ellen Nyhan from Ballinspittle. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

The West Cork Ploughing Association Novice Ploughing Match took place today in Rathroon, near Bandon. Six competitors took part in the match. Watching the tractors was 4 year old Jack O'Keeffe from Ballinhassig. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

