Playground site agreed in Kinsale

A SITE at Sáile in Kinsale is earmarked for a new state-of-the-art playground, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Kinsale parent Melissa McCarthy organised a public meeting at the current playground at the Town-Plots on Pier Road which was also attended by the chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District Cllr Alan Coleman and Minister for Heritage, Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan.

‘They informed us that the council has identified a site at Sáile for a new state-of-the-art playground,’ she said.

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‘Encouragingly, they said the council has been putting aside significant funding on a yearly basis to fund the construction of the new playground.

‘While we welcome this news we also expressed concern about the length of time it would take to deliver a new playground. We urged both public representatives that in the meantime some work should be carried out at the existing playground to upgrade it but also to make it safer.’

Cork County Council has been asked to prioritise the upgrade of the existing playground, which has been in place for almost 15 years inside the town park next to the waterfront.

‘The safety isn’t great there as the gates don’t lock anymore and teenagers come in and use the equipment when the smaller kids are playing,’ said Melissa.

Minister O’Sullivan thanked the community for taking the initiative to organise the meeting and also Cork County Council for having the foresight to identify a site and also put money aside.

‘There was an emphasis from the parents that they don’t want to lose the playground in the town park either and that needs to be upgraded to make it safer,’ he said.