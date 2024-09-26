O’Sullivan proposes a Clonakilty ‘projects’ group

A CORK South West TD is proposing Clonakilty follow Bantry’s lead and establish a project group to deal with Cork County Council and key issues in the town.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan will discuss his proposal as he hosts a meeting to look at future plans for the town. Deputy O’Sullivan’s ‘Your Town, Your Future. Let’s Make a Plan’ meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1st at 8pm in Fernhill House Hotel.

‘One idea I believe could work for Clonakilty is establishing a Clonakilty Projects Group,’ he said, referencing the successful Bantry Projects Group, which was formed after the abolishment of town councils.

‘The Bantry system has been a resounding success, with direct communication between the community and Cork County Council. I believe Clonakilty could benefit from a similar approach,’ he said.

‘Any projects group should include members from Clonakilty Tidy Towns, the Mayoral Council, Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, sporting organisations, and other local groups. Importantly, the chair should not be political but should work with our elected representatives.’

Deputy O’Sullivan said there are a number of pressing questions for the community to consider, including the future of the old fire station site, the location of the Clonakilty Skate Park, and the progress of the Clonakilty to Inchydoney walkway.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the meeting will also explore issues such as accessibility, transportation, and the establishment of a permanent home for soccer in the town.