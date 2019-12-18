Orange wind warning issued for Cork from 6pm

Met Éireann have issued an Orange wind warning for Cork that is set to come into effect from 6pm.

A small deepening depression associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening.

Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts up to 120km/h for a short time.

The warning is valid valid from 6pm-9pm on Wednesday December 18.

