Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action; Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge; Enniskeane crowned county champions; Extract from Larry Tompkins' new book; Meet the Castletownbere woman who heads up fundraising at Enable Ireland 

September 23rd, 2020 8:44 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action
• One month on, we talk to the people affected by last month's flooding
• Enniskeane student in High Court over Leaving Cert grades
• Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge
• Local towns unveil their 'wishlists' for the future

In Sport:

• Enniskeane crowned county champions
• Extract from Larry Tompkins' new book
• Castlehaven win county football final
• Dual star Fiona Keating chasing senior double

In Life & Community:

• Meet the Castletownbere woman who heads up fundraising at Enable Ireland

PLUS

• Don't miss your FREE 20-page weddings magazine

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24th

