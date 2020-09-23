Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action; Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge; Enniskeane crowned county champions; Extract from Larry Tompkins' new book; Meet the Castletownbere woman who heads up fundraising at Enable Ireland 

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Open for business - West Cork's pubs are back in action
• One month on, we talk to the people affected by last month's flooding
• Enniskeane student in High Court over Leaving Cert grades
• Councillor's son gets jail sentence over cocaine charge
• Local towns unveil their 'wishlists' for the future
In Sport:
• Enniskeane crowned county champions
• Extract from Larry Tompkins' new book
• Castlehaven win county football final
• Dual star Fiona Keating chasing senior double
In Life & Community:
• Meet the Castletownbere woman who heads up fundraising at Enable Ireland
PLUS
• Don't miss your FREE 20-page weddings magazine
