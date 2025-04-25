Open day at Galley Head Lighthouse

On Sunday April 27th, an open day will be held at the Galley Head lighthouse near Clonakilty, arranged and hosted by the Galley Flash Rowing Club. The lighthouse and grounds will be open from 12pm until 5pm, offering a brilliant chance to visit this lighthouse which has been in constant use since 1878 and is normally closed to the public. Attendant lightkeeper Gerald Butler will also be giving talks on lighthouse history during the open day.

Access to the lighthouse grounds is free of charge, but to visit the tower the charge is €5 per person. For safety reasons, only those aged 10 or over are permitted to go up the tower. Car parking will be available a short walk from the lighthouse grounds, with a limited capacity shuttle bus available also. The day is being held with thanks to the Commissioners of Irish Lights for their permission to hold the open day.