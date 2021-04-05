One year of Teagasc’s ‘Signpost’ webinar series

THIS week marks one year of the Teagasc Signpost webinar series which covers environmental topics.

The webinar on Thursday April 1st, was about multispecies swards – sward and animal performance under reduced nitrogen fertiliser inputs with speakers Dr Helen Sheridan and Prof Tommy Boland of UCD providing their insights.

The Teagasc series is presented in association with Dairy Sustainability Ireland, Food Drink Ireland Skillnet and the National Rural Network. Since its first episode in the early days of the first lockdown, in April 2020, the series has gone from strength to strength and has broadcast weekly episodes every Friday morning from 9.30-10.30 covering environmental topics such as climate change, biodiversity, soil health, nutrient management and water quality.

The series attracts a weekly attendances in excess of 400, and past webinars can be viewed at https://www.teagasc.ie/corporate-events/sustainable-agriculture-webinars/

Along with the topics and speakers for upcoming webinars. While the series is aimed at agri-professionals it has built up quite a diverse following of those interested in improving the environmental outcomes for agriculture.

You can register for the Signpost Series for free at www.teagasc.ie/sustainableagriculture and tune in every Friday morning for the one hour webinar at 9.30am.

All of the webinars are recorded and available to view on the Teagasc website. The Signpost Podcast Series is available on all popular podcast platforms.