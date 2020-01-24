One arrest in Bantry cocaine seizure

GARDAÍ arrested a man in his 40s and seized approximately €17,500 of suspected cocaine in Bantry on Wednesday January 22nd.

As part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Bantry area, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local gardaí from Bantry, carried out a search at a house in the town. During the course of the search gardaí seized suspected cocaine worth approximately €17,500. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.