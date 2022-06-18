Oisín is back home and determinedly moving forward with his life

OISIN O’Connor, the 14-year-old Kealkil boy who suffered life-changing injuries after a bike accident, has returned to school part-time and is ‘determinedly moving forward.’

Oisín was competing in a bike event in Bray in September 2021 when he had an accident resulting in a serious spinal injury.

He spent five months in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, followed by time in Dun Laoghaire National Rehabilitation Hospital.

Oisín now uses a wheelchair and a fundraising campaign was launched in March by the community to support his long-term recovery, and to help with the extension and modification of the family home.

So far almost €240,000 has been raised, including several anonymous donations of €5,000.

He is now back home and, according to his parents Marie and Wesley, he ‘is quietly but determinedly moving forward.’

‘Oisin’s coming home, which was a huge hurdle to face, going back to school, even though it may not be the full day, is progress in the right direction. It means he has time with his peers, and he is back watching his rebel county playing football again,’ they said. And the couple expressed their ‘huge and unending gratitude for the support from every angle.’

‘Those who quietly and privately reached out and floored us with their help, to those who have helped publicly get the campaign going. School discos, poker night in the Bantry Bay Hotel, Valley Wheelers had a cycle, coffee mornings in the schools and endless events we don’t even know about until they are over,’ they said.

The youngest of five boys, the sports-mad teen played GAA with St Colums, rugby with Bantry Bay RFC and basketball with Coláiste Phobail Bheanntraí.

Galway GAA legend Joe Canning visited the teen in April and gave him a hurley, signed jersey and words of encouragement to help him on his rehab journey.

See gofundme.ie to donate.