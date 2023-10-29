Oh rats! Brazen rodents at recycling bins

A PHOTOGRAPH of plump rats sitting brazenly on the sea wall in Bantry is attracting lots of comments from local people.

The photograph, which appeared on the Bantry Facebook page, shows two rats in close proximity to one of the town’s recycling stations.

The containers were moved from their original location in a car park and have been located alongside the harbour wall.

Bantry-based Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said he wasn’t unduly concerned about the somewhat brazen appearance of the rats.

‘In all towns, you are going to have rodents, especially near waterways.’

However, the councillor appealed to people to take care to ensure there are no food scraps being deposited with their recycling.

He also asked people to be careful when dumping their household refuse, and to use the right outlets and facilities.

He added that some people believe they are doing ‘a good thing’ by feeding the birds at the water’s edge but he said it could be drawing rodents to the area.

Cork County Council recently dealt with a rodent infestation at Ballyrisode beach on the Mizen peninsula.

A contractor was called to eliminate the public health risk caused by the rats taking up residence in a stone wall area near the main car park.

Councillors complained of the increase in reported sightings of rodents at other bathing areas too, but praised the local authority for dealing with the situation at Ballyrisode swiftly.