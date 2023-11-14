O’Driscoll to chair UCC’s governing authority

FORMER Glen Dimplex chief executive Sean O’Driscoll has been appointed chair of the governing authority of his alma mater, UCC.

The Drimoleague native has extensive business experience as chair and ceo of Glen Dimplex and is a former partner in KPMG.

A commerce graduate and chartered accoutant, he is a former member of the National Competitiveness Council of Ireland and a member of several other government-appointed advisory groups.

He has also received honours from others states, receiving an OBE and a Légion d’Honneur Award. He joined the Economic and Social Research Institute in 2016, becoming its chair in 2020.

‘It is a great honour to have been appointed chair of the governing authority of University College Cork. UCC, my alma mater, has had a profound and positive impact on my life, as it has had on so many others. Together with my fellow governors, we look forward to serving the UCC community as the university implements its 2023-2028 strategic plan, Securing Our Future,’ said Sean.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said the university is privileged to have secured a candidate with such experience to chair its governing authority.

‘Sean brings such a tremendous depth of experience to the role, particularly in that nexus between public institutions and national policy. I look forward to working with Sean and all the governors as we implement our ambitious strategic plan,’ he added.