October date for unveiling of city statue of Collins

THE committee behind a new Michael Collins statue for Cork city have confirmed that they are looking at dates later in October for the unveiling of the statue on the Grand Parade.

Tim Crowley of the Michael Collins 100 Committee said that due to a number of reasons largely outside their control, the statue will not be unveiled this Sunday August 20th as originally planned.

‘We are looking at a number of alternative dates, including Sunday October 15th, which is the eve of Michael Collins’ 133rd birthday,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘As soon as the new unveiling date is decided it will be confirmed on the statue project website and in the local press, including the Star,’ he said.

Tim is also reminding the public that the Michael Collins Statue fund, which was set up to help finance the project, will close on August 11th.

Those who wish to contribute will receive a special certificate and will also get their name into the time capsule, which will be placed underneath the statue.

Meanwhile, he said that sculptor Kevin Holland has been busy over the summer months working on the over-life size statue measuring over 7ft, which has been in Germany for a month to be cast into bronze.

‘It is due back in Macroom in a matter of weeks for assembly at Sculpture Form located in the town.

‘Also over the last few weeks, Kevin has been creating Michael Collins’ bicycle in stainless steel. This will then be coated in bronze and attached to the Michael Collins figure.’

Tim said work is due to begin next week on cutting the lettering into the limestone, which will be set into the pavement around the statue. The design for the limestone surrounds was created by Clonakilty artist Tomás Tuipéar.

Work has also started on the statue site on the Grand Parade, which is almost in the exact same spot where he delivered a famous speech to over 50,000 people over 100 years ago.