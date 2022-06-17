Obamas’ production company to film thriller in West Cork next week

IT”S finally been revealed – the new series being filmed in Glandore and Union Hall has a very famous duo behind it – Barack & Michelle Obama are executive producers for the Netflix TV series.

Netflix, Higher Ground, and independent wiip studio have today announced the cast of Bodkin, their first drama series today, which will start production here next week.

Will Forte, Robyn Cara, Siobhan Cullen, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley are set to star in the seven episode, darkly comedic thriller.

The thriller is about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town.

But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

‘We are ecstatic to partner with wiip for this wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each,’ said Higher Ground head of film and television, Tonia Davis. ‘This entire creative team will bring to life something very special and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.’

The Southern Star first first revealed that the Netflix series was coming to the neighbouring coastal villages of Glandore and Union Hall some weeks ago.