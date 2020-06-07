Nurse honoured by UCC for her ‘courage to care’

AN emergency department nurse from Innishannon, who won an Excellence in Children’s Nursing Award, has been described as ‘a great motivator’ who ‘has courage and, more importantly, the courage to care.’

Casey O’Sullivan, a fifth year BSc integrated children’s and general nursing student at Cork University Hospital, was awarded the Keady Clifford ‘Excellence in Children’s Nursing Award’ at the School of Nursing and Midwifery UCC annual achievement awards on the International Day of the Nurse last week,

The awards took place virtually for the first time ever due to the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Casey thanked the CUH paediatric nurse practice development unit for nominating her for this award.

‘Along with the amazing staff in UCC, they have been fantastic mentors who supported me throughout the five years,’ said Casey, of the development unit.

‘Even now, working as a qualified nurse in CUH emergency department, they still check in on me and my friends. I have absolutely loved my time here in UCC and I am honoured to receive this award.’

Casey’s award is named in honour of Keady Clifford from Co Kerry who tragically died in a car accident in 2018.

Organisers of the awards said that Casey ‘advocated for patients, even in times of change, adversity and complexity.’

‘She can effectively and democratically share opinions because of her genuine caring and compassionate outlook. Casey is a great motivator and never fails to step up to challenges when required.’

Meanwhile, Josephine Hegarty, head of the school of nursing and midwifery, paid tribute to all frontline health staff working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Our frontline health workers have inspired us all in this apprehensive period and our nursing and midwifery students have shown both dedication and resilience,’ she said.