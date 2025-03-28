NPWS has 100-year strategy for Glengarriff woodlands

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is seeking an ecological consultant to devise a 100-year strategy for the management of about 450 hectares of woodlands in their ownership at Glengarriff, as well as adjacent lands at Derrynafulla and Cappyaughna.

In its documentation, the NPWS observes that ‘semi-natural native woodland is one of the rarest habitats in Ireland and so Glengarriff, as one of the largest remaining native woodlands, is of the highest importance in terms of Ireland’s overall biodiversity.’

The move is a response to the proposed Nature Restoration Law, where the NPWS aims to ‘upscale’ its restoration efforts in line with the EU biodiversity strategy for 2030. As well as a 100-year plan, a detailed and fostered operational plan is required for the first five years.

The requirements include deer management, and an up-to-date survey of all the woodland areas including an assessment of their current ecological status. The consultant will also be required to identify conservation management requirements, and what else is needed to achieve what is termed ‘Favourable Conservation Status’.

The contract is worth €75,000, and the consultant will also be required to detail a strategy for ‘identified threats’; these are largely considered to be invasive species (for example, rhododendron), herbivore grazers (presumably deer), and ‘exotic conifers’.

The document makes particular reference to the scourge of ash dieback. This strategy would also need to consider the adjoining lands which are not under NPWS ownership, including those under the control of Coillte.

The contracting authority is encouraging small and medium enterprises to enter the competition for the contract, and to work together if necessary. The NPWS is also urging larger companies that may apply for the contract to consider including smaller companies within their proposals, to ‘maximise the social and economic benefits’ of any services contracts.