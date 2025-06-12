Notice issued by Cork County Council to mariners and general port users at Schull Harbour

The following notice has been published by Cork County Council:

Mariners and general port users are advised of the following in relation to a cruise ship call in Schull Harbour: Cruise ship MV Hebridean Sky, anchoring in Schull Harbour on Saturday

June 14th 2025 from approximately 13:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs (time and date are subject to change without prior notice).

Please keep inner anchorage (approx. position 51° 31.12' N ; 009° 32.15' W) clear.

Passengers transfer via tenders. Operators of local vessels and sailing vessels are advised that on approach to the main pier and pontoon, under rule 9 of the COLREGS, vessels of less than 20 metres in length and sailing vessels are not to impede the passage of a tender ‘which can safely navigate only within a narrow channel or fairway’.

Under ISPS Code port security rules, during tendering operations, access to the North Shore Pontoon will be restricted to ‘authorised access’ only and photo ID may be requested.

All vessels within Schull Harbour must monitor VHF Channel 14 and contact the harbourmaster before approaching the main pier.

This notice was published on June 10th.