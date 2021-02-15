Noel eyes FG again after resigning as garda

A FORMER Fine Gael councillor – who has resigned as a member of An Garda Síochána – is to return to West Cork in the coming weeks.

Noel O’Donovan (32) – who has been stationed in New Ross in Co Wexford for the past four years – tendered his resignation on Friday, February 5th.

‘I am excited to be coming home to West Cork,’ said Noel, right, who is due to take up a new role at O’Reilly’s Londis in Rosscarbery, which is owned by his uncle John O’Reilly. ‘Returning to my local area was always a matter of when, not if, for me, and I’m really looking forward to working in the community once again,’ he added. ‘The decision to leave An Garda Síochána was not one I made lightly. Obviously, politics remains a strong passion of mine and I look forward to re-joining and helping to strengthen the Fine Gael party in Cork South West.

‘My passion is politics,’ said Noel, who is a UCC commerce graduate, and served as a Fine Gael councillor from 2011 until 2017, when he joined An Garda Síochána.

In January 2020, O’Donovan was considered a strong candidate for FG in the general election, following the decision by junior minister Jim Daly (FG) not to contest the election.

O’Donovan appeared to be the preferred candidate, but the national executive selected another candidate – a situation that proved controversial and resulted in a signed petition being sent to HQ.

The party currently has no TD in Cork South West.

During his time as a public representative, O’Donovan was always considered highly electable because of his popularity within the constituency.

Speaking exclusively to The Southern Star this week, Noel O’Donovan said, ‘I decided now was the time to commit my future to West Cork.’