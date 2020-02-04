‘No poster’ teacher Kevin is fighting for a fairer society

IF elected, People Before Profit candidate Kevin O’Connor (pictured, left) says he will fight for a fairer and more equitable society where the power of the wealthy ruling class is replaced with the ‘power of the people’.

Kevin, born and raised in Ballineen, describes himself as an activist who fights for rural, social, economic and ecological justice.

The first-time candidate went to school in MICC Dunmanway, later studying mechanical engineering in CIT and mathematics and education in NUIG.

He works as a secondary school teacher in Clonakilty focusing on maths and special educational needs. ‘As a teacher, I work tirelessly enabling my students to reach their full potential. Through my work I see the tremendous talent and potential we have in West Cork and how the current system is failing them,’ he says.

Coming from rural Ireland like many young workers forced to emigrate after the recession and who’ve returned home to raise a family, Kevin knows all too well the impact that the government’s ‘failed policies particularly with regard to rural communities, housing and childcare’ have had. ‘I have fought for the provision of public housing and for an end to the over-reliance on the private sector to provide homes,’ he adds.

Kevin has also worked on campaigns for Marriage Equality and to Repeal the 8th.

A trade unionist, he is a member of the ASTI and says he is running a green campaign and ‘will not litter beautiful West Cork’ with posters.



