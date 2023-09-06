News

No change but all to play for

September 6th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

THE Electoral Commission’s review on constituencies reported this week, with a recommendation that the next Dáil would see 174 TDs representing 43 Dáil constituencies, up from the current 160 TDs in 39 constituencies. 

However, there was no recommendation to change to the number of seats in either Cork North West or Cork South West, with both to remain three-seaters.

However, Cork North West has seen its boundary changing, with parts of Ballincollig moving into Cork North Central.

As expected, the decision to keep the West Cork seat numbers static has provoked a mixed reaction from local politicians – with the status quo suiting some, and others disappointed that the increase in population didn’t warrant more representation.

Either way, the overall consensus is that the next local and general elections could see a major shake-up nationally.

