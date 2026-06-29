Night-time water restrictions to remain in Skibbereen

Targeted night-time restrictions introduced in Skibbereen will remain in place to support reservoir recovery and help safeguard daytime supply for homes and businesses.

The targeted night-time restrictions were introduced in Skibbereen last Wednesday (June 24th) and remained in place over the weekend, with a further review scheduled for this Friday July 3rd.

Customers in Skibbereen, Lake Cross, Union Hall, Squince, Myross, Castletownsend, Sandycove, Tragumna, Lough Hyne, Coom and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a disruption to their water supply between 10.30pm each night until 7am the following morning.

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While raw water sources remain stable, the level of demand is placing pressure on the treatment process. This means treated water is being used more quickly than it can be produced and stored in local reservoirs. During the day, customers are being encouraged to reduce usage where possible to help maintain supply and support these overnight recovery measures.

Meanwhile, tankering remains in place in Bantry as a contingency measure to support the Derryginach and Cahernacrin schemes, with additional tankering underway at Leap Reservoir.

Uisce Éireann will continue to closely monitor water levels in Skibbereen, Bantry and Leap with daily operational decisions guided by demand, usage patterns and prevailing weather conditions.

Niall O’Riordan, operations manager, Uisce Éireann said: 'Nighttime restrictions are being implemented to support treated reservoir recovery and maintain daytime supply. Conserving water will help protect resources and maintain supply for all.'

Simple steps taken at home, in the garden and at work can make a real difference in protecting supply during this time.

More information on water conservation can be found at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/