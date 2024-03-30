Night-time restrictions for Bantry and Kealkil to ensure daytime supply

Uisce Éireann has issued a statement saying overnight restrictions – from 10pm to 6am – are necessary for customers in Kealkil and Bantry for the next three nights.

A spokesperson said the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime supply for the communities.

The restrictions will be in place tonight, Saturday March 30th, tomorrow night, Sunday 31 March 31st, and Monday night April 1st to allow local reservoir levels to recharge.

Customers in Bantry and Kealkil and surrounding areas may experience outages or reduced pressure.

Uisce Éireann said it understands the inconvenience that restrictions cause but they are necessary to ensure we have a daytime supply for all their customers.

'We will continue to monitor the reservoir levels each day and will provide an update if further restrictions are needed on Tuesday. We thank customers for their patience,' the spokesperson stated.

The majority of customers should have adequate storage in their attic tanks to provide for essential uses such as flushing toilets for the duration of this restriction.

However, customers can help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines, where possible.

Customers can find useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.