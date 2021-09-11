Niamh’s three pigs inspire heartwarming new book

THE isolation of lockdown inspired a collaboration between an award-winning artist and writer and resulted in the creation of a beautiful new children’s book entitled Why Are We Here?

Artist Annabel Langrish and writer Niamh O’Mahony, both of whom live in Ahakista on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, have created a thoughtful and inspiring book that also manages to celebrate the natural beauty of West Cork.

Niamh drew her inspiration from the three pigs who happily live near her home in the extensive gardens of the Heron Gallery and Café in Ahakista.

Niamh’s interest was piqued when, one night, she found two of the pigs snoring while Fay was wide awake and apparently pensive under a bright moon-lit sky.

The story is about Fay’s search for an answer to her big question and her quest along the peninsula. She stops at various well-known landmarks – all lavishly illustrated by Annabel – to talk to a variety of animals and birds with varying and frequently humorous results.

The author and illustrator say the book is aimed at readers aged three to seven, and that it is particularly suitable for young children who ask big questions – the kind that can be difficult to answer.

But anyone who loves West Cork, or indeed Annabel’s artwork, will snap up a copy of this beautiful book for themselves. It is available locally or by placing an order at [email protected]