New West Cork art trail launched

THERE was a tremendous sense of energy at the launch of the West Cork Arts Trail on Thursday, April 24th last at Cnoc Buí Arts Centre in Union Hall.

No fewer than 18 galleries, exhibition spaces and arts festivals have come together to create the trail which stretches from Clonakilty to Bere Island.

Gallery owners and curators expressed their excitement about the project: ‘We are delighted to be part of the West Cork Arts Trail,’ said Marie and Pól Ó Colmáin from Working Artist Studios, Ballydehob.

‘It links the galleries and art studios of West Cork for the first time and encouraging visitors to visit each and every one.’

In addition, Lal Thompson, board member at Cnoc Buí, remarked that ‘the trail isn’t just about showcasing art – it’s about bringing together the community, fostering collaboration and celebrating the rich cultural heritage that makes this region such a unique and vibrant destination.’

The trail comprises a comprehensive leaflet, with map and gallery details, plus a QR code which takes one straight to the West Cork Arts Trail website. This acts as a portal, taking visitors directly to individual gallery websites for up-to-date information about exhibitions and events.

Leaflets are available from all participating galleries, libraries, tourist offices and many hotels and restaurants across West Cork and beyond.

The West Cork Arts Trail acknowledges the support of Cork County Council for its support for this project.