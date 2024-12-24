New summer sun flights from Cork Airport to Spain, France and Turkey

AER Lingus will operate new flights from Cork Airport to Bilbao and Bordeaux in 2025.

Starting in late spring, Aer Lingus will operate direct flights to the culturally rich cities three times a week.

From April 16th, ahead of the Easter break, flights will operate to Bilbao in Spain’s Basque region until September 14th, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The airline will also operate from May 15th to September 13th to Bordeaux, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Aer Lingus will also increase frequency to popular sun destinations Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca in 2025. Direct flights from Cork to Palma de Mallorca will operate five times per week from May 1st, to Lanzarote four times per week and Tenerife three times per week from March 30th.

Meanwhile, travel company Tui will operate direct flights to Turkey from Cork Airport in June and July.

Flights to Dalaman will operate for four weeks from Monday, June 23rd, 2025, offering an opportunity to access Turkish resorts directly from the Munster hub.

The last outbound flight will depart from Cork Airport on July 14th, 2025.

This will be the first time that Tui will offer flights from Cork to Turkey, with an expected flight duration of four hours and 35 minutes, to the ‘turquoise coast’.