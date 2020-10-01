New RTE show features Dunmanway family and school

A DUNMANWAY family features on next Monday’s show about going to school in Ireland in a time of Covid.

Deirdre Hurley, (5) from Dunmanway will make her TV debut on RTE’s A Big Week in September, which will air on RTE One next Monday, 5th October at 9.35pm.

This programme features a unique insight into the challenges of returning to school in the Covid19 world of 2020.

Parents, students and schools across Ireland were asked to document their first week back.

RTE film crews visited Deirdre’s home on the day she was starting junior infants and also filmed her arrival at St Mary’s Infant School in Dunmanway to meet her classmates and teacher Ms O’Sullivan.

Deirdre’s mother Anna Hurley, who teaches first class at St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane, is also featured in the documentary.