New podcast examines the islands of West Cork

A new podcast on the islands of West Cork has just been released by Cork County Council

With a long and wonderful coastline that is home to a rich variety of islands of considerable diversity in both size and structure, this podcast from the Local Studies department of Cork County Library looks at the impact those islands have had over the centuries on the people of Cork.

Among the themes explored are the historical events associated with the islands, famous residents and the flora and fauna.

See www.soundcloud.com/user-500658861/islands-of-county-cork