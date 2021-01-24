New owners of Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen will keep it as hospitality venue

Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen has been bought by a US-based real estate development company for a sum believed to be in the region of €3.5m.

St Dominic Properties are the new owners of the estate which has over 160 acres of woodlands and is run as a boutique hotel, restaurant and wedding venue.

The estate will be managed by Destinations, a hospitality company specialising in creating authentic and memorable travel experiences.

According to Destinations founders Colin Best and Michael Johnston: ‘Liss Ard was a case of love at first sight. It is a legacy estate in one of the most beautiful areas in the world. We had long been attracted to West Cork for its natural beauty, rich history, and culinary excellence. Renovations and upgrades to the guest experience will commence immediately, with a planned reopening in May.’

The current management team headed up by Aidan Shannon and staff are being kept on.

and the new owners are excited to be part of the next chapter in the story of Liss Ard estate.

The sale was jointly handled by Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents and Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

‘This is a great news story for Skibbereen and West Cork. A real vote of confidence in the West Cork hospitality sector after what has been a challenging year’ said Maeve McCarthy.

