New motor needed for Dursey cable car

CORK County Council has confirmed that in addition to implementing daily inspections, the Dursey Cable Car will need an expensive new motor.

Senior executive officer, MacDara O hIcí told members of the West Cork Municipal District, on Monday, that the service is operating at present.

It had been closed on September 28th due to ‘a technical issue’ but following a post-Storm Agnes inspection, normal operations have been resumed.

Cork County Council said it commissioned external experts to ensure its safety and reliability before resuming service.

The Council acknowledged that the latest closure may have caused inconvenience and it apologised for any disruption.

Mr O hIcí confirmed that daily inspections will be done. He also said that a decision has been made that it will not operate when there are strong winds.

Mr O hIcí confirmed local authority plans to upgrade the motor but said it could prove to be an expensive operation.

‘We will always err on the side of safety. That has been the practice to date,’ he said.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) complained about the week-on, week-off nature of the service.

‘It’s hit and miss at best,’ said Cllr Carroll, who pointed out that people make long journeys to go to Dursey, and when they arrive they find it isn’t working.