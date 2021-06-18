New Matrix movie was ‘written in Clonakilty’

BESTSELLING author David Mitchell has said he co-wrote the latest Matrix film – due out in December – at the Inchydoney Lodge and Spa.

The 52-year-old UK writer – who has been ‘adopted’ by Clonakilty – described how he, together with the director of the movie Lana Wachowski and the writer Aleksandar Hemon, wrote it ‘a couple of Christmases ago.’

Of course, the world-famous writer did not say anything about the plot for fear ‘scary entertainment lawyers’ would come get him.

But he did confirm that it was filmed under Covid protocols, mostly in Berlin, and that it is now in post-production.

The first Matrix movie, about a computer programmer, starred Keanu Reeves, and was seen as ground-breaking.

But so, too, are David’s books, two of which, number9dream and Cloud Atlas, were shortlisted for the Man Booker prize.

An extremely private person, Mitchell appeared in the limelight last week for 100 Untold Stories – which was streamed online – with the Cork singer John Spillane.

Filmed at De Barra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty, it was an in-depth interview about the art of song writing and John’s recently released album 100 Snow White Horses.

David Mitchell is front and centre, too, for his part in the translation of the autism memoir The Reason I Jump.

The translation of the work by Naoki Higashida from Japanese to English was done with his wife Keiko Yoshida.

Not only did the book become an international bestseller, it has since been turned into an award-winning documentary, also featuring David.

The Reason I Jump is being released on Friday June 18th and David’s latest novel, Utopia Avenue, is out in paperback.