New Kinsale to city bus service gets green light

After a year of dedicated negotiations, Kinsale is getting a new bus service to the city.

The Kinsale to city service operated by West Cork Connect will provide multiple daily trips, similar to the successful routes operated by the company from the city to Skibbereen and Bantry.

The enhanced connectivity and convenience to the communities of Kinsale, Bridge View, Belgooly, Riverstick, Ballinhassig, and the city has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Collins.

‘This initiative has been a collaborative effort between local stakeholders and West Cork Connect, showcasing what can be achieved through partnership and

persistence. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to West Cork Connect for making this vision a reality,’ he said.

Deputy Collins said it was now crucial for the Department of Transport to recognise the pressing need for improved transportation in other under-served communities across West Cork.

‘Areas like Bantry and Skibbereen to Drinagh, Dunmanway to Clonakilty, Skibbereen to Baltimore, and Mizen to Durrus are equally deserving of efficient and dependable public transport services,’ he said.