New Kinsale library will be a ‘real gem’

KINSALE’S new library at the Old Mill Building at Church Square, which is due to open at the end of this month, will be a ‘real gem’ for the town, according to one councillor.

Speaking at the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District meeting in Bandon last week, Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG), who got a sneak peak of the library last month along with his colleagues, said visiting the new library which has three levels, was a revelation.

‘It has the most fantastic internal outlay that I have ever seen and the space within the former grain store is magnificent as is the timber finish throughout,’ said Cllr Murphy.

‘When it opens it will be fantastic for the whole town as they badly need it and it will be a real gem for Kinsale.’

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne confirmed that works are almost complete on the refurbished library with an official opening date pencilled in for later this summer.

‘The Old Mill building was originally built in the late 19th century as a grain store and the transformation of the building from a non-habitable one to a state-of-the- art library is a massive investment in Kinsale and demonstrates the commitment from Cork County Council and its members to the town,’ he said.

Councillors were also told that in order to protect the building,