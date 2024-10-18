New installation completes trilogy of sculptures

SUNDAY October 13th was a dull, wet day but the sun shone in the hearts of Innishannon as Mary Nolan O’Brien unveiled the Sean McCarthy sculpture of a charter school child, thus honouring the long forgotten children who were boarded in the Innishannon charter school from 1752 to1830.

There were 55 such schools around Ireland but nowhere is there a commemoration of these children, who were our ancestors. This sculpture of a little boy releasing a bird symbolises the resilience of youth and nature to overcome any hardships and restraints inflicted upon them. The sculpture now completes the trilogy of Innishannon sculptures.

The Blacksmith, unveiled in 2005, pays tribute to the great tradition of the local forge in rural life. The Horse and Rider, unveiled in 2011, tells the story of the origin of Innishannon which, before bridges were built, was the first point of entry to West Cork. This was due to the fact that the river Bandon at Innishannon, which is at the upper regions of Kinsale harbour, was fordable by horses at this point. So around this river crossing the village of Innishannon grew and the Horse and Rider sculpture tells that story.

Last Sunday a large crowd gathered at 3pm for the unveiling of the Charter School Boy which commenced at the site of the sculpture and then moved across the road to the parish hall where food was served by Rohu’s Country Market. Peter Fehily, chairperson of Innishannon Tidy Towns, welcomed everyone and thanked the many people who had made the erection of the sculpture possible.

The sculpture was funded by the Innishannon Christmas magazine Candlelight and Cork County Council.

Jerry Larkin gave a talk on the history of the charter schools and Alice Taylor told the story of Candlelight which had helped to fund all three sculptures.

Many local political representatives and Conor Nelligan, heritage officer with Cork County Council, were in attendance as well as the sculptor Sean McCarthy, who had previously sculpted Christy Ring and Bill Clinton.

His model for this sculpture was Tadgh, the son of Tom and Michelle of Rohu’s Country Market.

Alice Taylor