New homes in Bantry will have no parking for residents

AN affordable housing scheme planned for Bantry has met with local opposition because of a lack of parking spaces.

Public safety and a lack of parking for the proposed 21 residential units at Old Barrack Road are amongst the concerns expressed by a group of local business people.

A part eight planning process – which relates to the Council seeking permission for one of its own developments – is underway.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council confirmed that it has received a submission from the group.

He said: ‘These submissions and others are being reviewed and will be addressed in the chief executive’s report to Council prior to a decision being made.’

The submission by the business group, which was made before the January 15th deadline, stated: ‘We fully support the development of affordable housing at Old Barrack Road and believe it will be a valuable addition to the community.

‘However, the absence of parking creates significant accessibility, sustainability, and economic challenges that must be addressed.’

The group is calling on the Council to reduce the density of the development, or acquire additional lands to include on-site parking spaces which would favour residents with disabilities and EV owners.

The group pointed out that Bantry is already experiencing ‘a critical parking shortage, which negatively impacts residents, businesses, and tourism.’

They claim the development of 21 residential units without any provision for parking will exacerbate existing issues, impede accessibility, and conflict with national sustainability goals, including the transition to electric vehicles.

‘While we support the development in principle, we believe adjustments are essential to address these critical gaps,’ they said.

Listed amongst their concerns is the fact that it is an elevated site, which would exclude anyone elderly, or with reduced mobility, from living there as there is a significant incline to get up there.

‘Introducing 21 additional units without addressing vehicle needs will lead to increased competition for public parking, further straining already overburdened infrastructure and exacerbating traffic congestion,’ they added.

They said the businesses most likely to feel the impact of the additional parking pressure include Newtown Pharmacy, Bantry Tool Hire, Kramers, O’Leary’s, W J Murphy & Sons, The Craft Shop, Hani Therapy, Organico, O’Sullivan’s Furniture, Meara & Morley, McCarthy’s Insurance, Sola Boutique, Pitstop, Jessies, and Paradise Flowers.

And they warned that further parking pressure could lead to the closure of businesses.

‘The paving over of the Wolfe Tone Square and the Covid outdoor infrastructure scheme significantly reduced parking capacity of the town and no viable alternative locations have been developed for in-town parking,’ they stated.

They pointed out that the 14 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom units will accommodate up to 56 additional residential places in Bantry town, which could result in 56 more cars on the street.

‘Most families in West Cork have at least one car and lots have two. For example, 96% of Organico’s current 31 staff have, and need, a car.

‘The Bantry development plan outlines that at least 77% of current households in the Municipal District of West Cork have one or two vehicles and while there are plans to encourage bicycle usage in the town there will be an ongoing need for car transport for the foreseeable future which will require a commitment to investment in parking.’

They say safety is also a concern because Glengarriff Road, which is adjacent to the development, is a national route.

‘Having 56 pedestrians trying to cross a road that has heavy traffic all day including articulated trucks without provision of new footpaths and pedestrian crossings seems unsafe,’ they said.

The business people also point out that Fridays are a hugely important trading day in Bantry with the weekly market and monthly fair day. ‘It is not possible to find parking on these days and this causes issues for residents, visitors and businesses alike.’

‘The absence of parking in the development will discourage the majority of tourists who travel by car, negatively impacting local businesses and undermining the town’s appeal as a destination.’

Meanwhile, they said ‘retail leakage’ has already been identified as a concern in the county development plan. ‘Unlike large retail chains which can be found in any town, independent retailers help to differentiate the retail landscape from other towns and increased pressure on the demand for on-street parking will negatively impact their ability to attract inbound shoppers.’

Long-term, they said, the proposed pedestrianisation of some of the centre of Bantry will further reduce parking capacity.

As a public representative Independent Ireland Cllr Danny Collins said: ‘I am the last person who wants to be expressing reservations about new builds in Bantry, but there are genuine concerns about the lack of parking in the town. I have raised this at meetings when this development was proposed to us, and I have also made a submission in relation to the part eight planning process.

‘The lack of parking for residents is one thing, but it will put downward pressure on parking for businesses and residents in the town.’