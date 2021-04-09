New head chef at Liss Ard Estate

ALEXANDER Petit has been appointed executive head chef at Liss Ard in Skibbereen.

The French chef, who previously worked at the Celtic Ross, will create what’s described as a ‘garden dining experience’ at the estate which is under new ownership.

The popular wedding destination was recently bought by a US-based real estate development company for a sum believed to be in the region of €3.5m. According to new owners Destinations founders Colin Best and Michael Johnston: ‘Liss Ard was a case of love at first sight. It is a legacy estate in one of the most beautiful areas in the world. We had long been attracted to West Cork for its natural beauty, rich history, and culinary excellence.’

Renovations and upgrades to the guest experience are planned with reopening, pending restrictions, scheduled for May.