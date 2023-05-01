New guides on caring for farm buildings

CORK County Council has launched a series of resources offering advice on how to care for historic monuments, ruins and headstones. The advisory series on best practice in caring for the county’s rich heritage was developed by the Council’s historic monuments advisory committee (HMAC).

Available in video or leaflet format, the guides include advice on care of historic ruins and care and cleaning of historic headstones.

Care of historic ruins provides step-by-step guidance on how to conserve and maintain old ruins such as churches, castles or farm buildings in accordance with good conservation practice.

Old graveyards are full of historic headstones which are hand carved and often in need of cleaning. The guide on care and cleaning of historic headstones provides practical information on how best to clean these important heritage artefacts.

Cork county mayor Cllr Danny Collins said the leaflets and videos are an excellent way of communicating the right approach to caring for our archaeological monuments.

‘They will be of benefit to any community group who wish to care for and carryout heritage projects in Cork county. I am delighted to be part of the committee and look forward to continuing to promote an appreciation of Cork’s archaeological and built heritage,’ he said.

Speaking at their launch, chair of Cork County Council’s Historic Monuments Advisory Committee, Cllr Kevin Murphy said tremendous credit is due to the committee members and staff of the Councils Planning Directorate for their involvement.

The recently launched guides are the latest additions to the Council’s advisory series, which also includes Care of Historic Walls and Care of Historic Graveyards.

Visit the publications section of the heritage page on the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie to view and download all leaflets.