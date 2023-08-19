New grant will boost digital literacy in Caheragh

WEST Cork groups have received a cash injection to invest in new technology thanks to the Rise community fund supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and its partner firm Granahan McCourt.

Established by Granahan McCourt and NBI chairman David McCourt, Rise is providing monthly grants across the country for rural community organisations seeking to boost their digital ecosystems.

Among those receiving the grants of €1,000 each were Caheragh Community Association. The Association, based in the village which lies between Skibbereen and Bantry, is investing in new technologies, having recently been made a broadband connection point to offer free public access to high speed internet and West Cork Jesters, which is investing in its website to further promote its activities run by local volunteers.

‘When we launched the fund, we were looking for community groups, charities, small businesses and social enterprises in rural areas who were exploring how technology could scale the impact of their work,’ said Mr McCourt. ‘I’m delighted to say that since opening applications in Co Cork, the response has been incredible and now we’re excited to be awarding grants to our successful applicants. Each one of them is an inspiration, with many volunteering their time and committing a huge amount of energy and passion to bring pride of place to their local community.’

Geraldine Keohane, a volunteer for the Caheragh Community Association, explained that their small group of volunteers is responsible for the Caheragh Community Hall, an integral and valued part of parish activity. ‘Recently we were delighted to become a broadband connection point as part of NBI’s rollout of the National Broadband Plan, and this means that we’re now able to expand and modernise our offering to the local community. This grant from Rise will be a massive help as we enhance our facilities to provide digital literacy classes and other programmes for the community to benefit from.’