New fire engine can take 8 crew

A NEW state-of-the-art fire engine that can accommodate eight crew and has an 1,800-litre water tank will serve the Skibbereen community.

Cork County Council’s Fire Service has taken delivery of appliance and two others for Carrigaline and Fermoy,funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Skibbereen’s new engine comes fitted with a water and compressed air foam pumping system. The appliances also carry a set of ladders capable of reaching up 13.5m in height.

It will replace a 2003 appliance that was put into service when the new station on Marsh Road was opened in 2003. Another Class B fire appliance is also stationed in Skibbereen which has a firefighting crew of 10 and attends approximately 90 incidents per annum, serving a population of around 12,000.

Cork county mayor Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the latest additions to the Council’s Fire Service fleet saying, ‘These new appliances will greatly support the invaluable work of our fire personnel, allowing them to access the latest technology while benefitting from the most up to date safety features. Our brigades in Fermoy, Carrigaline and Skibbereen will be better supported in protecting their communities, as well as providing assistance to their neighbouring stations when called upon.’