Kinsale man on assault, criminal damage charges

A KINSALE man accused of assault and the criminal damage of electronic equipment has been directed to stay at least 10 miles away from Macroom.

David Thorpe, with an address at 1 St Eltins Crescent, Kinsale appeared at Clonakilty District Court last week. Det Gda Michael Brosnan of Kinsale Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Mr Thorpe faces two charges of alleged criminal damage of both a tablet and an Apple mobile phone and he is also charged with assault.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge Brendan O’Reilly that gardaí had no objection to the accused being released on bail but they were looking for conditions to be attached to any bail granted.

Judge O’Reilly granted him bail in his own bond of €500 and directed him to reside at his home in Kinsale and not to have any contact, directly or indirectly via social media with the alleged injured party or any witnesses related to the case.

He also directed him to stay out of Macroom within a 10-mile radius and to also abide by a curfew from 9pm to 7am.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is not working at present, consented to the conditions attached to his release on bail.

Judge O’Reilly was also told that the accused’s mobile phone is required for evidence and he adjourned the case to a sitting of Bandon District Court on September 18th.