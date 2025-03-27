Southern Star Ltd. logo
New €8m endoscopy unit opens at Bantry General Hospital

March 27th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Jackie Keogh

A NEW €8m endoscopy unit at Bantry General Hospital is up and running.

The team at Bantry General Hospital say they are proud of ‘this new, modern, patient-centred facility’ and described it as ‘a significant development for the hospital’.

The facility, which cost in excess of €8 million before vat, and opened its doors on February 12th last, includes procedure rooms, recovery room and a reception area.

A spokesperson for the Health Service Executive said: ‘The opening of this purpose-built unit will lead to an increase in the level of endoscopy activity undertaken at Bantry General Hospital, and will assist in addressing endoscopy waiting lists across the HSE South West region.’

