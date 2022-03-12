New dance arena for Indie22

INDIE22 has been officially launched and its brand new 2,000 capacity outdoor dance arena has been revealed.

Legendary Irish DJ, Jenny Greene of 2FM, was announced as the main headliner for this new area and she will be joined by Kelly-Anne Byrne, Tracy Clifford, Stevie G and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats over the festival weekend in July, as well as new additions like Declan McKenna and 49th & Main.

They join a bill that already features headliners Rudimental Live, Bastille, Fatboy Slim and The Academic.

The Mitchelstown festival is bolstered by a superb Irish card that features The Scratch, Bandon’s Lyra, Pa Sheehy, Le Boom, Erica Cody, Wild Youth and more, while international acts such as Becky Hill and Iceland’s Dadi Freyr will make their debuts at the festival which runs from July 29th-31st.Day tickets will go on sale from Saturday, March 5th at 10am from Ticketmaster.