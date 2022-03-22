New cllr for Bantry is welcomed

WEST Cork’s newest councillor Caroline Cronin O’Driscoll (FG) took her seat at a meeting in the County Hall this week, representing the Bantry electoral area.

Cllr Cronin O’Driscoll (right) was welcomed and nominated to the Council by her Fine Gael colleague Cllr John Paul O’Shea who told the chamber that he has no doubt that Caroline would be a ‘great asset’, not only to the Council but to the people of the Bantry area.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) seconded the nomination and also welcomed Caroline, with a tongue-in-cheek warning to the male councillors.

‘I have no doubt that Caroline will be a great addition to this council, Cllr O’Sullivan said. ‘And it is wonderful to have another female onboard to keep the boys in order, especially keeping Cllr Joe Carroll in check!’

Cllr Karen Coakley also congratulated Caroline on her nomination and echoed Cllr O’Sullivan’s welcome for another female. In reply, Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said that he welcomed Caroline and said he was sure she would be a great asset to the people of the Schull area and beyond.

Cllr Cronin O’Driscoll replaces Katie Murphy who resigned her seat last November, citing the heavy workload. Ms Cronin O’Driscoll runs the well-known fish and chip food trailer called Sean Og’s at the Community Hall in Ballydehob.

Caroline was also welcomed by deputy chief executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, who advised her not to believe ‘everything you might hear about this Council,’ and said the staff’s doors are ‘always open’ to her.

Cllr Cronin O’Driscoll she was looking forward to working with them. ‘My kids are growing up, so I have time to work for the Council. I want to work hard and do my best for everybody. I am really looking forward to working with everyone.’