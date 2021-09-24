New bus service is launched to connect Bantry to Cork city

WEST Cork Connect has launched its new 229 Bantry service to the city.

The route will go from Bantry to the city via Aughaville, Drimoleague, Dunmanway, Ballineen, Enniskeane, Bandon, and Innishannon.

This service was due to start in January 2021 but was delayed due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

The service will operate on a reduced timetable with four services a day, seven days a week, to begin with, and extra services are due to be added at the start of 2022.

The parcel delivery service which has been popular on the 230 Skibbereen to Cork city route will also be available on this route.

The buses will drop passengers off at Cork University Hospital for appointments, Western Road for college students, Grand Parade and South Mall for shoppers and commuters and St Patrick’s Quay for connections to Dublin, Limerick and Waterford via Aircoach, Go Bus, City Link and Dublin Coach.

Tickets can be purchased online or onboard with card payment or cash. They also accept the Leap card and Free Travel card.