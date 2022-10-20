New autism unit is the beating heart of Clogagh school

IT’S very appropriate that the new ASD unit at Clogagh National School is called ‘Croí’ as the students there have taken it to their hearts since it opened.

The official opening of the unit, which has its own sensory room, was recently performed by Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan and it was significant for him too as his great grandfather, Peter Dineen taught at the school over 130 years ago.

Speaking to The Southern Star, school principal Helen O’Flynn said it was fantastic to have the unit officially opened by someone with a family connection to the school.

‘The classroom has been up and running since the first week of September and it was great to have Deputy O’Sullivan here as well as parents for the official opening,’ said Helen.

‘We were approached by the school’s Seno (special educational needs officer) over a year ago about setting up an ASD classroom. If there is a need in your area or in your school, they will approach you about it and we were delighted to go for it.’

The school received funding for a prefab and in the meantime they have been approved for a permanent extension, which has already gone to tender.

‘This unit is great and pupils have their individual work stations but there is a circle in the middle where they can gather for group work. The sensory room is fabulous and spacious and it contains sensory items, including bean bags, projector lights and weighted blankets.’

Helen said they also carry out reverse integration where some of the children from the main school come to the unit.

Deputy O’Sullivan said it was huge honour for him to return to the school where his grandfather taught.

‘It was great to see the inclusive school that it has become, with an amazing ethos of diversity and inclusion. I want to thank Helen and all the incredible staff, students and parents who make it such a wonderful place,’ he said.